Win at home over Lanigan opens new football season

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — With just five games in their regular season, each one counts for the Davidson Raiders this year.

The six-man football team started things off right with a 46-36 win over the Lanigan Lazers at home on Sept. 8.

“It was a great morale booster to get the home win,” said coach Jason Low, calling the game a “team victory.”

The Raiders led for most of the game, but Lanigan remained hot on their heels throughout.

“I felt like it was a very balanced game,” Low remarked. “Both teams were pretty evenly matched.”

The Raiders have a roster of 19 players this season, but only six of them are students at Davidson School.

Also playing are two students from Loreburn, five from Craik and six from Kenaston.

Low acknowledged that without the co-op arrangement that allows students from other area schools to play, Davidson wouldn’t have been able to field a senior football team this year.



Log In Register This content is for 12 month online subscription members only.