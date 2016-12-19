By Joel van der Veen DAVIDSON — Close to 40 recipients and families will benefit from the generosity of their neighbours this holiday season through the annual Christmas Gift Card Project organized by the Davidson Inter Church Association (DICA). The cards are distributed at Christmas to families in need in Davidson and the surrounding area. Monetary
By Joel van der Veen DAVIDSON — Thieves made off with a TV, laptop computers and liquor, plus thousands of dollars in cash, after breaking into the Davidson Communiplex on Sunday night. Recreation director Trevor Ouellette said the break-in was discovered Monday morning when staff arrived to open and clean the facility. The extent of the
Gift card project helps needy families
By Joel van der Veen
DAVIDSON — Close to 40 recipients and families will benefit from the generosity of their neighbours this holiday season through the annual Christmas Gift Card Project organized by the Davidson Inter Church Association (DICA).
The cards are distributed at Christmas to families in need in Davidson and the surrounding area.
Monetary donations to the program are accepted through the year and can be made at the grocery stores in Davidson, Craik, Elbow and Imperial, as well as through local churches or directly to DICA.
Organizer Jeannine McNabb said Christmas is often a stressful time for families as they struggle to balance the cost of the season with regular living expenses.
The program is aimed at relieving that burden, she explained, adding, “For some, it helps them get through Christmas food-wise.”
A switch from food hampers to gift cards, made in 2012, has gone over well on both sides.
“For one thing, it was getting harder to find a place to put the groceries,” recalled McNabb.
Organizers previously needed to sort through piles of donated food items, making sure each hamper was suited to the number of people in each family.
This required some heavy lifting, not to mention a keen eye to catch the occasional expired item.
Recipients also like the gift cards because they allow them to choose their groceries, based on their own needs or allergies.
To read more, please see the Dec. 19, 2016 print edition of The Davidson Leader.
Murray fraud case will return to court in January
By Joel van der Veen
MOOSE JAW — Craik’s former town administrator will return to provincial court in January to face dozens of charges of fraud, representing more than $41,000 in alleged misspent funds.
The case against Jeffrey Todd Murray has been delayed for the sixth straight time — this time, at the crown’s request.
Regional crown prosecutor Brian Hendrickson told the Leader he requested the adjournment in Moose Jaw provincial court on Dec. 7.
Rob Parker, the crown prosecutor in charge of the case, was not available to attend court that day, Hendrickson said. The request was granted.
Five previous adjournments were requested by Murray’s lawyer, Gail Wartman, who sought additional time for disclosure, explaining that a large volume of documentation was involved in the charges.
To read more, please see the Dec. 19, 2016 print edition of The Davidson Leader.
Ingram named to Team Canada for world juniors
IMPERIAL — One of Imperial’s own will be part of the Canadian team at this year’s World Junior Championship.
Connor Ingram is one of two goaltenders for Canada’s National Junior Team, one of 22 players named to the roster.
The list of players was announced Wednesday following a four-day selection camp.
Connor, 19, is the son of Brent and Joni Ingram of Imperial, and is currently in his third season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
As of early December, he held a 14-9-1 record in 24 appearances, with a goals-against average of 2.12, a 93.5 save percentage and two shutouts.
He is ranked second in the WHL in terms of both his goals-against average and save percentage.
Prior to his WHL career, he played Midget AAA hockey with the Prince Albert Mintos, helping lead the team to a Telus Cup win in 2014.
Kris Knoblauch, also a native of Imperial, is serving as the junior team’s assistant coach.
The tournament is split between Toronto and Montreal, with Canada playing its first tournament game against Russia on Boxing Day.