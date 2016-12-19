By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Close to 40 recipients and families will benefit from the generosity of their neighbours this holiday season through the annual Christmas Gift Card Project organized by the Davidson Inter Church Association (DICA).

The cards are distributed at Christmas to families in need in Davidson and the surrounding area.

Monetary donations to the program are accepted through the year and can be made at the grocery stores in Davidson, Craik, Elbow and Imperial, as well as through local churches or directly to DICA.

Organizer Jeannine McNabb said Christmas is often a stressful time for families as they struggle to balance the cost of the season with regular living expenses.

The program is aimed at relieving that burden, she explained, adding, “For some, it helps them get through Christmas food-wise.”

A switch from food hampers to gift cards, made in 2012, has gone over well on both sides.

“For one thing, it was getting harder to find a place to put the groceries,” recalled McNabb.

Organizers previously needed to sort through piles of donated food items, making sure each hamper was suited to the number of people in each family.

This required some heavy lifting, not to mention a keen eye to catch the occasional expired item.

Recipients also like the gift cards because they allow them to choose their groceries, based on their own needs or allergies.

