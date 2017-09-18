Obituary: Adolph, Thelma

Adolph, Thelma

Thelma Kathleen Adolph (née Sira) passed away peacefully August 31, 2017 in Central Haven Special Care Home in Saskatoon. Thelma was born on the Sira homestead on Jan. 25, 1931 to Norwegian parents Trygve and Ragna Sira. She attended both Bohrson and Hanley schools and the Robertson Secretarial School in Saskatoon. She worked at Marshall Wells and The Bay for many years.

She married Gordon Adolph on June 30, 1951. They had two children: Patti-lynn, born in 1958, and Daryl, born in 1965. They were lifetime members in the Riversdale Kiwanis, very active volunteering and raising money. Thelma received Kiwanian of the Year in 2011, the first woman to receive this award.

Gordon passed away in 1991. Later, Thelma married Julius (Chic) Csigi in 1996 and they spent 20 happy years together in Saskatoon, at the cabin at Shell Lake, Norway, etc. They also made many happy trips with Elmer and Marilyn Sira to Mexico, Florida, U.S.A., and here.

Thelma was predeceased by her parents and both husbands. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Patti-lynn, son Daryl (Kathleen), stepdaughters Diane (Larry) and Wendy (Gary), brother Elmer (Marilyn), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thelma was proud of her rural and Norwegian upbringing. She was a gentle person, loved visiting, cards and having a good time with all family and friends.

STØTTE I SJELEFRED (Peace be with you)

VI ELSKER DEG (We love you)

Blessed be her memory.