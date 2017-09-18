Obituary: Bezanson, Jerry

Jerry Bezanson

Regrettably Jerry took his life Sept. 2, 2017, with heavy hearts we announce his passing.

Born Feb. 23, 1959 in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., at age 15 Jerry moved out west. Jerry and Cyndi settled in Davidson, Sask., and opened “Second Hand Rose Restoration,” rebuilding and restoring antique cars. Many beautiful cars that he restored were sold all over the world from Nova Scotia to New Zealand. He is survived by parents Stanley and Violet (Reid) Bezanson, Aylesford, N.S.; children: daughter Naomi Harraq and family, Quebec; sons Ricky Bezanson and family, New Brunswick, Trevor Cloutier and Ryan Cloutier, Alberta; his wife Cyndi, Alberta; and seven siblings. Predeceased by three brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held for Jerry at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 23rd, 2017, at First Baptist Church, Moose Jaw, Sask. For those so wishing, memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be directed to the Davidson Fire Department (checks payable to the Town of Davidson) or to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Interment will take place back home in Nova Scotia.