Midgets win 3-1 in provincial opener

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — A clean, fast-paced game against the Estevan Bruins made for a great start to provincial playoffs for the Davidson Midget Huskies.

The midget team hosted the Bruins on Wednesday in the first round of provincial “A” playoffs, defeating the city team 3-1.

The Davidson team picked up five players from Watrous for provincial playoffs: Brayden Moneo, Parker Osmak, Emmett Scheidt, Troy Sundquist and Thomas Vanthuyne.

The roster also includes players from Craik, Kenaston and Loreburn.

Coach Jason Nolting said the Huskies played well and were up to the challenge from Estevan.

“It wasn’t a real physical game by either team,” he said, adding that the play started off strong in the first period. “Everyone got in the game and skated really well.”

