Obituary: White, Gerald

WHITE, Gerald

On January 29, 2017 Gerald White of Edmonton, formerly of Girvin, Sask., passed away peacefully at the age of 92. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Sharon (Ron), two grandsons Carey (Sue) and Greg, great-granddaughter Amy, one brother Bill, as well as many relatives and friends.

Gerald was predeceased by his wife Kelly, his parents Levi and Beatrice, and four sisters and two brothers.

A graveside service was held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Evergreen Funeral Chapel, 16304 Fort Road, Edmonton. Gerald was laid to rest with his beloved wife Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youville Nursing Home, St. Albert.

EVERGREEN FUNERAL CHAPEL & RECEPTION CENTRE, CEMETERY AND CREMATION CENTRE

780-472-9019