Kochendorfer, Doris

Doris passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Friday, March 2, 2018 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. Doris was a devout follower of Jesus, loving wife, caring mother, fun grandmother, sister, auntie, mentor and friend. She enjoyed being with her family, working in the community and serving in her church as a volunteer. She is remembered by everyone who knew her as a very joyful, loving and encouraging person.

Doris was born in Penticton, British Columbia on July 13, 1936 to Samuel & Elizabeth Klettke who were faithful followers of Jesus. She was the youngest of six children, and grew up with her family on an orchard in the Okanagan. She was very close in age to her youngest brother David; they were inseparable. Her favourite sport was basketball. She began her work career as a bookkeeper where she met and married Gordon Coldwell, living in the Williams Lake area. They raised four children throughout B.C. She continued throughout her adult life as a secretary in elementary, middle and high schools. In 1976 her husband Gordon suddenly passed away.

Several years later, Doris met Carl at a Full Gospel Businessmen’s Convention in Kelowna B.C. She made the decision to get baptized and declare her faith in Jesus. After marrying Carl and moving to Saskatchewan she worked for Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon, Rural Municipality and the school district office in Davidson. Her unashamed faith continued throughout her whole life. What were some of Doris’s favourite things? Gospel Jamborees, watching programs like Time to Sing and 100 Huntley Street, camping in any form, Hawaii’s sandy beaches and oceans, reading her Bible and a good novel in one sitting, prayer, interceding on behalf of anyone who needed Jesus’ touch or help. Anytime Doris could get her family together, this was the best. And of course, as you all know, a neighbour dropping in for coffee and treats, could come at any time!

Doris is survived by: Carl Ernest her husband of 38 years; her four children, Carrie, Valerie, Jackie, and David; her step-daughter, Melody (Doris was pre-deceased by her step-son, Morley); her children’s spouses, Ralph, Phil, Robin and Clayton; her grandchildren, Andy, Jeanie, Niki, Katie, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jasper, Ashley, Curtis, Kyle, their spouses and Percy; her loving great-grandchildren, Levi, Halle, Tyson, Jazzi, Devo, Liam, Tristan, Kingston, Ella, Logan, Ethan, Aiden, Carter, Vander, Arlen, Hudson, and Hannah; her older sisters, Lydia and Margaret; her cousin Evelyn; many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Albert, David and sister Jean. She will be greatly missed by each and every one.

“Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!” Proverbs 31: 28-29 (NLT)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Sparrow House, Next Step Ministries (Phil & Jackie Reimer); CLIMB Intercultural Society – Got Game (Chia Ashton); Davidson Health Centre. A Celebration of the life of Doris Kochendorfer was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 10, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 417 Lincoln St, Davidson, SK S0G 1A0. Pastor Ralph Peters of Elim Church in Saskatoon presided. Viewing was held at the church from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. with interment following the service at Davidson Community Cemetery. A luncheon reception was at 3:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson in care of arrangements.