Craik Golf Course clubhouse takes shape

CRAIK—Patrons of Craik’s golf course will soon have a new clubhouse to call home.

Work on the clubhouse has progressed steadily this winter since it began in the fall.

“A lot of it is volunteers in there working at volunteer pace,” said Aaron McRae, co-chair of Craik’s golf course board. “We are basically at lock-up stage.”

The building is insulted and wrapped with vapour barrier, the doors and windows have been installed and the roof is sheathed.

McRae said they are waiting for SaskPower to hook up the power so they can get some heat inside so they can begin working on the interior.

He said they plan to install tongue-and-groove pine on the ceiling, but need the heat on to acclimatize the wood.

They plan to have the clubhouse ready to go by May 1.

The 40 x 52 foot building is similar in design to Davidson’s Golf Course clubhouse. A notable difference is that Craik’s has a 12 x 30’ foot covered deck. The building will have a residential-style kitchen similar to Davidson’s as well.

Craik’s golf course has been without an official clubhouse since a March 24, 2016 fire destroyed the Craik Eco-Centre. Since then, the golf course has set up shop temporarily in the golf course’s equipment shop while they raised money to build a new clubhouse.

