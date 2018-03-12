Dog owner must find new home for pets

DAVIDSON—Despite an emotional appeal from a dog owner, Davidson town council decided to adhere to the town’s animal control bylaw that limits the number of dogs per household to two.

At its monthly meeting March 1, council heard from Sandi Hemsley who was appealing an order to remove dogs from her home.

“I’m asking. Please don’t (make) me have to get rid of my dogs,” she said. “They’re not my dogs. They’re my babies.”

Hemsley said there had never been a complaint about the dogs until a visit from Davidson’s bylaw enforcement officer Ron Klassen in November.

As part of her appeal, Hemsley provided council with letters of support from some of her neighbours.

Besides requiring people to license their dogs, Davidson’s animal control bylaw stipulates that residents are allowed a maximum of two dogs or two puppies over the age of 12 weeks and/or two cats over the age of eight weeks. The bylaw was passed in October 2013. In the clause regarding animal limits, it states: “Any persons already in ownership of animals exceeding the limit prior to this bylaw coming into effect, will be required to register and license all animals. At the time when one of these exceeding limit animals becomes deceased or is removed from the property owners, renters or lease holders’ possession by whatever means for a term exceeding 60 days no replacement will be allowed.”

Since the bylaw’s enactment in October 2013 the town has enforced it on two other occasions issuing orders to people to remove dogs above the limit.

“I know in the bylaw it says two, but when we moved to town we had four,” she said.

A March 2016 fire destroyed the Washington Avenue home in which they were living. Three of her family’s four dogs died in the fire, she tearfully told council.

