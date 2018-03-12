Aylesbury skating rink’s purpose restored

AYLESBURY—A group of community-minded individuals have pulled Aylesbury’s skating rink out of the mothballs.

Now a new generation of people who call the tiny village their home will be able to hone their hockey and skating skills in the old barn.

After about a decade without ice, the Aylesbury skating rink was reopened for the 2017-2018 season thanks to a group of volunteers who have put in the time and effort to revitalize the old rink.

Their labour has been appreciated with the rink being used regularly by Aylesbury residents and their friends. A Family Fun Skate was held March 3. The event was enjoyed by 30 adults and 30 kids who skated and feasted on hotdogs, baked goods, coffee and hot chocolate.

Aylesbury Rink Board member Matt Watkins said they appreciate all the people who used the rink this winter.

“It made putting the ice in and maintaining it well worth it,” he said.

Donations of time and money have helped with rink operations. AGT Foods contributed $1,000 to the cause and the Aylesbury Rec. Board gave $500.

“Until next winter…” Watkins said.