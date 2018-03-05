Atheltes have amazing time at Sask. Winter Games

By Tara de Ryk

Strongfield’s Alyssa Glubis and Imperial’s Chantelle Remlinger had the time of their lives Feb. 18 to 24 in North Battleford.

The high school students were amongst the province’s top young athletes competing in the Saskatchewan Winter Games.

They were members of Team Prairie Central, representing this district at the games.

Chantelle, 17, a Grade 11 student at Imperial School, competed in target shooting. She is new to target shooting, having taken up the sport three months before the games.

Chantelle said she had gone to the games hoping to do well and maybe bring home a medal.

She achieved this goal, winning silver in the target shooting team air pistol mixed event.

She was paired with 14-year-old Seth Norman of Martensville. Chantelle said they had never shot together before the games, but their combination paid off.

They each had to shoot 40 shots individually in a specific time limit to make it to the finals.

Trevor Mooney also competed at the winter games in target shooting. The 15-year-old Imperial School student finished fifth in the air rifle mixed team event and he finished eighth in the air rifle open and the air rifle super final events.

He trains with Chantelle. They practise at the Imperial rink and are coached by coach Lowell Strauss, who was also at the games coaching Prairie Central’s target shooting team.

Also on Team Prairie Central was Alyssa Glubis who competed in badminton.

She just turned 16 and faced formidable opponents. Her competitors were 18 and 19 years of age and happened to be the best teenaged badminton players in the province. Her first match was against the reigning provincial champ.

“I’m pretty sure she’s back-to-back provincial champion,” Alyssa said.

Then she played the provincial silver medalist. This match was followed by a game against Saskatoon’s club champion.

Alyssa said she won some sets here and there, however, she was no serious threat to her seasoned competitors.

“I lost, but I had so much fun,” Alyssa said, urging other kids who get the opportunity to compete in the Saskatchewan Games to take it.

