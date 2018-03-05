Fishy Fundraiser nets $5,500 for Telemiracle

BLADWORTH—The Davidson Kinsmen kicked off Telemiracle week on Feb. 24 with the 13th running of the Goldfish Races.

The annual event had people of all ages enjoying a meal of fish and chips cooked by the Bladworth Elks, followed by the popular goldfish auction and races.

The fish auction earned $5,500 for Kinsmen Telemiracle, which took place in Regina on the weekend.

The Elks served more than 125 orders of fish and chips.

The auction attracted lots of attention and plenty of speculation as people tried to outbid one another to acquire the fastest fish.

The athletes were picked out by Davidson Kinsmen Club member Gerrid Gust and his children at a Saskatoon pet store. The fishes’ pedigrees ranging from the feeder variety of goldfish up to more colourful specimens.

“The prettier ones seem to go for higher prices,” Gust said of results at the auction.

Their athletic ability, however, is questionable.

The Kinsmen don’t keep stats on the outcome of the races. Goldfish, it seems are unpredictable swimmers.

Some fish, perform poorly and don’t seem to get the hang of swimming to the other end of the eavestrough.

To read the full story, you’ll need to subscribe. Phone 306-567-2047 or email davidsonleader@sasktel.net