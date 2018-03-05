Davidson Agros bed push pops into Davidson for repairs March 5, 2018 Tara de Ryk The U of S Agros bed push for Kinsmen Telemiracle rolled past Davidson last Friday, but not without stopping at Western Sales to make some repairs to the bed. A wheel broke off Thursday, a temporary repair was made to get the bed to Davidson Friday for further repairs. Every two years agriculture students from the U of S in Saskatoon push the bed to Regina to raise money for Telemiracle. As of noon Friday, they had raised $29,000, including a $500 donation from Western Sales, and were confident they’d reach their $30,000 goal.(Leader photo by Tara de Ryk) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related