Influenza cases continue to rise

DAVIDSON—The number of confirmed influenza cases in Saskatchewan continues to rise. The trend shows no sign of abating.

For the week ending Feb. 17, there were 2,422 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Saskatchewan since September, a 71 per cent increase over the number of cases at this time last year.

There were 121 new influenza cases identified for the week of Feb. 11 to 17, according to the Saskatchewan Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, 13 fewer cases than the 134 new cases reported the week before.

People between the ages of 20 and 64 years of age followed by seniors age 65 and over are the folks most affected by flu this season.

Since September there have been 34 severe cases requiring admission to hospital and 11 deaths due to influenza.

Earlier in the season influenza A was the type most detected, with a noticeable spike from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20. After that influenza A detections have declined, however tests positive for influenza B have continued to climb and continue to be well above expected levels for this time of year.

Dr. David Torr, a medical health officer with Saskatchewan Health Authority, said this flu season has been different from past seasons.

“We were surprised to see (influenza) B in October, so early in the season,” Torr said. “Every year it has its surprises. This year B came in really early and said, ‘hey! I’m here.'”

He said A usually peaks around the end of December and declines through January then the B strain takes over. To have the B strain active since the fall is unusual.

To read the full story, you’ll need a subscription. Phone 306-567-2047 or email davidsonleader@sasktel.net