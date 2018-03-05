RM of of Dundurn to hold plebiscite on community complex

DUNDURN—Voters in the RM of Dundurn will be heading to the polls later this month to answer two questions concerning the construction of a multi-purpose community complex in the municipality.

At a special meeting Jan. 26, the RM of Dundurn council passed a bylaw to provide for a plebiscite on the question of building a recreational complex.

The two questions voters will answer are:

Do you support the construction of a multi-purpose community complex? Yes or No;

What is your preferred location in the RM? North end or Close to Town of Dundurn.

An advance poll is scheduled for March 24 with general voting taking place March 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the RM of Dundurn office in Dundurn. Results of the vote will be declared at 8:30 p.m. at the RM office on the 28th of March.

“In my mind, the biggest issue with the plebiscite is the wording of the questions,” said Glen Cline. He’s a resident of Division 2 in the RM.

He’s concerned that the plebiscite doesn’t give him an option to say he’s in favour of the complex if it’s built in the Town of Dundurn.

“Where is close to town? I phoned three councillors and asked them where ‘close to town’ is and no one could answer that,” Cline said.

To read the full story, you’ll need to subscribe. Phone 306-567-2047 or email davidsonleader@sasktel.net. Or press the “subscribe” button.