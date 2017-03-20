Few fish found at family function

By Joel van der Veen

ELBOW — It was a great day of fishing — from the fish’s point of view, anyway.

A family ice fishing derby, organized by the Elbow and District Wildlife Federation, drew 34 participants to the Elbow Harbour on March 11.

A grand total of three fish were caught during the derby, and the organizers had to draw names to find winners for the other prizes.

Despite the slim pickings, organizer Blake Dorward said it was a fun day on the lake for the families who took part.

“We had a good day, it was fun,” he said. “We fully intend on doing it again next year.”

The event drew participants from the Line 19 communities and further afield, as far as Outlook, Moose Jaw and Warman.

Dorward said around 60 people were pre-registered for the derby, some of whom dropped out for hockey and other commitments.

“I’m pretty sure the weather scared a few people away too,” he said. “It wasn’t the warmest out there.”

