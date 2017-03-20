Anderson rink wins A title in ladies bonspiel

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Twelve teams took part in the annual Ladies Bonspiel on March 10 and 11 in Davidson.

“I think the whole thing turned out good,” said organizer Marla Dezotell.

Team Anderson from Saskatoon finished on top in the A event. The team consisted of Hanna Anderson, formerly of Hanley, and her teammates Stephanie Thompson, Kaylin Skinner and Jessica Thompson.

Coming in second in the A event was the Diane Hryniuk rink, which also included Donna Cross, Tasha Boyenko and Laura Church.

Liza Dahl and her teammates Jill McIvor, Ruth Percy and Larissa McLaren won the B event.

The Gail Prpick rink, which also included Karen Reich, Vonné Johnson and Selma Laird, took second place in the B event.

The Siroski rink defeated the Renee Manz rink to claim first place in the C event.

The Beth Booker rink beat the Agnes Viczko rink to win the D event.

Roughly 35 businesses and organizations donated prizes for the event, which also included a supper served Saturday afternoon by Roy and Corinne Kenny and crew.