Police seek suspect in Holdfast bank robbery

By Joel van der Veen

HOLDFAST — Police are on the hunt for a suspect following an armed robbery at a financial institution in Holdfast.

According to police, a male suspect entered a bank in the village on March 10 around 1:10 p.m., demanding cash and bearing a weapon.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in an unknown direction in an older, dark-coloured Chevrolet extended cab truck, possibly with another person.

The suspect is described as a male and roughly 5 feet, 10 inches in height with a stocky build.

Photos of a suspect were circulated to the media on Tuesday. The security camera images depict a heavy-set person wearing a bright orange Under Armour hoodie and blue jeans with their face obscured.

Sgt. Greg Doell of the Craik RCMP detachment said he could provide few details on the incident as police continue their investigation.

He confirmed that a weapon was involved but said police are still determining the facts “as to what the weapon was.”

No one was injured during the robbery, said Doell.

Police did not identify the financial institution that was targeted in the incident, but Holdfast has only one such institution, a branch of Conexus Credit Union.

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact Craik RCMP at 306-734-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).