Town sets target date for new pool opening

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — June 16 is the target date for the opening of Davidson’s new swimming pool.

But multiple factors, including weather and contractors, have to fall into place for that to happen.

Recreation director Trevor Ouellette said he met Tuesday with representatives from the Saskatoon firm Allan’s Landscaping, Ltd., and informed them of the date he had in mind.

“They didn’t laugh us out of the meeting, but they did chuckle,” he said. “That’s a tight timeframe.”

The timeline will be heavily dependent on weather, but Ouellette said it’s possible they can stay on schedule with continued warm and dry conditions.

Fencing must be in place before the public health office will grant the town a license, and the ground must be levelled before fence construction begins.

Ouellette said he’s waiting on a quote and detailed plan from Allan’s for the fencing and landscaping, with preliminary approval given by town council.

The rec director said he has been lining up the staff for the upcoming pool season, including a total of seven instructor guards.

Quin Johnson will return as pool manager this summer.

