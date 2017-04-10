Haunting humour was on the house in Hanley

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — Last year, they played farmers beset by drought and depression, economic and otherwise, in the midst of the Dirty Thirties.

This year, they were ghosts creating havoc in Saskatoon’s Delta Bessborough hotel.

Leanne Griffin, co-director of the drama program at Hanley Composite School, said she likes giving her actors some variety in their roles from year to year.

“It’s good to stretch them and make sure they get to experience different styles of acting,” she said. “That helps them grow in their performances.”

Close to 80 people attended a dessert theatre at the school on Wednesday, featuring the club’s performance of The Hotel.

The 60-minute play was written by Griffin, and co-directed by herself and Brandon Hutchinson with a cast of eight students.

The story centres around a group of six ghosts at the Bessborough, who spend their days recreating their own deaths to scare hotel guests.

