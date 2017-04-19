Hanley Sno-Pitch raises $15K for cancer centre

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — A field of snow, seven teams and four spray-painted bases — all for a good cause. What’s not to love?

It was another successful year for the Hanley Sno-Pitch Extravaganza, an annual fundraiser for cancer research.

Organizers reported a clear day, a strong turnout and close to $16,000 raised.

“It was one of our nicer years,” said Madison Prosofsky, who organized the event with Robyn Libke. “It makes playing ball a lot of fun.”

The Extravaganza was held on Feb. 11 outside the Elks Hall, with seven teams taking part.

Including players and volunteers, around 125 people were involved in this year’s event, raising a total of $15,675.95 for the Saskatoon Cancer Centre.

The hall served as the event headquarters. Ball games were played on the adjacent lot with bases marked in pink spraypaint — “about as redneck as it gets,” in the words of organizers.

