MLA absent as library users protest cuts

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — They came, they stood, they read.

Between 30 and 35 people gathered outside the Davidson office of MLA Greg Brkich over the noon hour on April 7, in protest of recent budget cuts to Saskatchewan’s seven regional libraries.

Following the theme of “Drop Everything and Read,” they brought their books, each reading for 15 minutes or so and then continuing on with their day.

Some stood in silence, while others spoke strongly of the value of rural libraries and criticized the government’s decision.

The protest drew library supporters from Davidson, Craik and Bladworth, and as far away as Govan and Liberty.

“It is an erosion of our rural communities,” said Craik resident Pauline Dixon, adding that her town’s library is far more than just a place to borrow books.

Residents and visitors come to use the computers with assistance. Others gather there for coffee and socializing. The library also hosts art and music classes and summer programming for kids.

“I count on the library,” said Grace Swanson, also of Craik, who wanted to encourage residents to brainstorm ideas for saving the services. “Without it, I’ll be lost.”

Peter Farden, who farms east of Davidson, said the cuts reflected “a total lack of vision and understanding.”

For the full story, please see the April 17 edition of The Davidson Leader or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.