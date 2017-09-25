| September 25, 2017
Town, Kinsmen reap rewards from canola crop

Juri Klotz, a technician at Western Sales in Davidson, is operating this combine that’s straight-cutting the canola crop on the Town of Davidson’s pivot land. Western Sales and Davidson Kinsmen completed the harvest on the community project Sept. 15. Proceeds from the crop will be split between the Kinsmen and the Town of Davidson.

By Tara de Ryk

DAVIDSON — Canola has paid off for the Town of Davidson and for Davidson Kinsmen.

Yields were about 44 bushels to the acre, according to results of the 2017 harvest of the town’s irrigation pivot land, which wrapped up Sept. 15.

The crop made a profit, proceeds of which — about $50,000 — will be split between the Kinsmen and the town.

“This year was fantastic,” said Rob Warkentin, a FieldSmart agrologist with Western Sales in Davidson.

For seven years Warkentin’s been overseeing the agronomy on the town land, which is a joint initiative of Western Sales, Davidson Kinsmen and the Town of Davidson that began in 2011.

It’s become a sort of science project for him and the rest of the team behind the community initiative.

