Coffee Break fundraiser marks 20th year

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — The numbers are staggering: 564,000 Canadians living with dementia, and 25,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Looking over the crowd gathered at the Davidson Seniors Centre, Sandra Zoerb said, “There wouldn’t be one person in this room that is not touched by dementia.”

As the reach of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia continues to grow, Zoerb said it’s crucial to make sure patients, their caregivers and families are connected to the support that is available.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Coffee Break fundraiser, organized annually by the “Forget-Me-Nots” in support of the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

About 30 people attended a tea at the Davidson Seniors Centre on Wednesday, featuring baked goods, drinks and entertainment.

Local bakers make hundreds of cookies for the fundraiser, said Zoerb, adding, “Then they come and they buy them back.”

The same day, plates of cookies are distributed to businesses and offices around town as a means of soliciting donations.

Lois Sarich said they distributed around 65 plates this year, receiving around $1,700 in donations in return.

For most of the last 20 years, the Davidson committee has been the top fundraiser in the province. In that time they have raised a total of roughly $23,000.



