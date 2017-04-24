Town approves new pool fees

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Fees for Davidson swimmers are on the rise this year, to match the increased operating costs of the town’s new pool.

Recreation director Trevor Ouellette said it’s long been clear that fees would have to increase after Davidson replaced its 50-year-old facility.

“Nothing’s getting cheaper,” he said Thursday. “It’s something that is going to have to come down the pipeline.”

He stressed that the increases are strictly to cover the pool’s operating costs — chemicals, energy and staffing — and are not related to the costs of construction.

Ouellette also said he researched what other comparable towns are charging, adding, “We’re not leading by any means, we’re not setting the trends.”

In the case of some program fees, he said, “We finally came in line with what other towns are charging.”

The fees were approved by Davidson town council at their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The cost of a family day pass, which covers up to two adults and four youth, will increase from $10 to $15.

A family season pass, previously priced at $145, will now sell for $210.

The prices for individual day, punch and season passes are also increasing for the most part, though the cost of a youth season pass remains at $90.

Program fees for swimming lessons are increasing by $5 per student for most levels.

Aquasize and lane swim users will see the costs of their season passes double — from $30 to $60 for Aquasize users, and from $25 to $60 for lane swimming.

For the full story, please see the April 24 edition of The Davidson Leader or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.