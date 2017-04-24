Test drilling for Craik water source to begin in May

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — Test drilling for a potential ground water source for the Town of Craik is expected to begin in early May.

Town council heard during its April 13 meeting that employees of the Regina-based firm KGS Group would soon be drilling test wells to find a new source for the town’s water supply.

“They have to be able to get out and drill their test wells,” Mayor David Ashdown told council, saying that is expected to happen “as soon as the weather conditions are right.”

Representatives from KGS have recently met with the mayor, administrator Sarah Wells and town employee Kevin Gilby, and have performed visual exploration in the area, looking at three potential well sites.

It’s another step in the process of restoring potable drinking water to the citizens of Craik, who have been under a boil water advisory since August of 2010, due to ongoing issues with a treatment plant built by the now-defunct Mainstream Water Solutions.

Currently, Craik draws surface water from an intake at the Arm River dam east of town.

The town’s current plans include exploring alternate sources of water and treatment options, which were previously believed to be beyond the town’s financial capacity.

A federal-provincial grant totalling more than $1.42 million was announced in December of 2016, while an insurance payout of $380,000, resulting from the March 2016 fire that levelled the Eco-Centre, is also being directed towards the water project.

Ashdown had previously stated that Craik may have potable water again by the end of 2017 if the project proceeds at the expected pace.

