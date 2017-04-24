Two farms near Dilke robbed on same night

By Joel van der Veen

DILKE — Two farmyards in the Dilke area were targeted by robbers on the same night, resulting in extensive damage and theft.

One yard north of the village was struck during the night of April 13, according to a news release issued by the Craik RCMP detachment.

Culprits stole a large quantity of power tools and other items from an unlocked shop and storage shed.

Police said they believe the suspect or suspects fled after encountering the family dog.

A second property southwest of Dilke was struck the same night, where a grain truck was driven into two locked storage containers.

The truck and containers suffered severe damage. Household items and tools were stolen from inside the containers.

Police noted the keys had been left inside the truck used in the crime, which was left at the scene.

Culprits also broke into an abandoned residence located on the same property, damaging a door to gain entry. The property and other buildings were searched, and other property damage was reported.

Both of the affected farmyards are located within the Rural Municipality of Sarnia.

Const. Kam Hay, who investigated both incidents, said there was no apparent connection between the two, besides the fact that they happened in the same area at around the same time.

