Kenaston teen headed to Toronto for talent convention

By Joel van der Veen

KENASTON — Alyssa Evashenko knows the value of a first impression.

She’ll be trying her best to make it a good one when she visits Toronto in May for the Canadian Model and Talent Convention.

Evashenko, 18, a Grade 12 student at Kenaston School, will be taking part in the four-day convention.

The event includes workshops, seminars and competition, and provides an opportunity for aspiring models, actors, singers and dancers to gain education, experience and exposure.

Between 380 and 400 participants from across Canada will be attending, vying for the attention of dozens of talent agents, scouts and managers.

Evashenko said she attended an audition in Saskatoon in December after hearing about it from a friend.

There, participants went through a short interview process, and those who made the cut were invited to the Toronto convention.

“They just judge you pretty much based off of your personality,” said Evashenko. “I didn’t expect to get chosen.”

Her interview went well, and she was invited to the convention, which runs May 11 to 14 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel.

