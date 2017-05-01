Obituary: Nielson, Mildred

Nielson, Mildred Elizabeth (nee Elliot)

With sadness, the family of Mildred Nielson announces her passing on April 19, 2017 at the Herb Basset Home in Prince Albert.

Mildred was born on the family farm in the Aylesbury district on Sept. 30, 1920 to Almer and Elsa Elliot. She attended school in Aylesbury with her three siblings and later travelled to Moose Jaw to attend Normal School. She taught briefly in country schools before moving to Nova Scotia where she married Jens Nielson on Oct. 28, 1943. Their first daughter Lynne was born there. Upon Jens’ discharge from the Air Force they returned to Saskatchewan and began farming. Soon after they welcomed Nadine and James to the family.

Mildred enjoyed gardening, genealogy, knitting, sewing, painting and L.O.B.A. as well as many other activities. She was very involved with the United Church and continued to attend Sunday services until she moved to Weldon. She had a smile for everyone and always had time to stop for a quick visit. Mildred and Jens were involved in both breeding and racing standard bred horses. In later years they enjoyed travelling with family and friends and were fortunate enough to visit Japan, Australia, Hawaii and many parts of both Canada and the U.S.

In 1985 Mildred and Jens retired and left the farm, moving into Craik where Mildred continued to live until moving to the Weldon Villa Care Home in 2010. She lived there for just over three years and was fortunate to make many new friends and spent many happy hours visiting and playing cards.

Mildred is lovingly remembered by daughters Lynne, Nadine (Wayne) Steen and son James (Connie) Nielson; grandchildren Colin (Angie) Steen, Todd (Cam) Steen and Quinn, Maren and Conlan Nielson; and four great-grandchildren, Erik, Luke, Gunnar and Haakon Steen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mildred was predeceased by Jens, her parents and siblings Arvid, Eldeen and Clarence.

A Celebration of Mildred’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home.