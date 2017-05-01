Davidson minor ball fielding 10 teams this year

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — More than 100 kids are playing minor ball in Davidson this year.

While the ball diamonds haven’t seen much activity yet, the teams have been busy with practices running inside the Communiplex five nights a week.

“The diamonds are looking good,” said co-ordinator Danielle Schneider.

She added that recreation director Trevor Ouellette and the town staff have “been working really hard to get them in shape.”

This year Davidson has a bantam girls team with 14 players, a peewee girls team with 13 and a squirt girls team with 13.

The girls teams are playing in the Moose Jaw Minor Girls Fastball League.

There are also two boys teams, a peewee team with nine players and a mosquito team with 11 players, both playing in a Moose Jaw league.

Twenty kids are registered for the two rookie ball teams, an even split of 10 girls and 10 boys. Meanwhile, 30 players are registered among the three Learn to Play teams, for kids aged six and under.

Registration closed on March 15 and some teams began practising the following week. Most of the teams have their first games scheduled this coming week.

Around 110 players are registered this year, roughly on par with last year. The program draws players from Bladworth, Kenaston, Loreburn, Elbow and Craik.

