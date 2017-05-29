Tip jar emptied twice by SARCAN burglars

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — A recycling facility in Davidson was the target of two break-ins in a span of just over two weeks.

According to a press release issued by the Craik RCMP detachment, the SARCAN facility at the north end of town was entered in the early morning hours of April 30.

The building was entered again 16 days later on the morning of May 16.

Both times, police said, the culprit or culprits stole the contents of the tip jar, the proceeds from which are divided among employees.

Debbie Vicente, who manages the Davidson facility, said she was unable to comment on the incidents due to corporate policy.

The SARCAN facility has been in operation locally since 1988 and is operated by Interlake Human Resources.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Craik RCMP at 306-734-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).