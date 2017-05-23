Kenaston dancers hit the stage

By Joel van der Veen

KENASTON — Dance students from Kenaston performed an impressive program at their annual recital last weekend.

About 140 people attended the one-hour program at Kenaston Place on the afternoon of May 14.

Dance guild president Tammy Owen served as emcee, introducing each of the nine performances in jazz, ballet, hip hop, tap and creative movement.

In between dances, the students presented poems and sayings relating to Mother’s Day.

This year 23 students between the ages of three and 15 years were registered for lessons in Kenaston.

Owen said the biggest challenge this year was finding an instructor, which took organizers until September.

Tia Shaw, a Grade 12 student in Davidson, agreed to step up and teach lessons in Kenaston, while also teaching dance two nights a week in her own hometown.

“It takes up a lot of time when you’re teaching four days a week,” remarked Shaw, adding that it worked out well and was a good experience.

Owen said the Kenaston students did not take part in any competitions this year. Enrolment is down from the previous year, when 36 students were registered.

She attributed the decline to older students with busier schedules deciding not to continue in dance, adding that she hoped to see some bigger classes next year.

The afternoon program included a raffle with 24 prizes given away.

For the full story and more photos, please see the May 22 edition of The Davidson Leader or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.