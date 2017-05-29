Motor home destroyed in fire near Dundurn

By Joel van der Veen

DUNDURN — A motor home was destroyed after catching fire on Highway 11 just north of Dundurn.

Laura Friesen, chief of the Dundurn Fire Department, said the crew received the dispatch at 3:16 p.m. on May 16.

Six members responded with four vehicles to the blaze, but the motor home was a total loss.

Friesen said the driver of the vehicle was travelling on the highway when he noticed signs of fire.

“It started to smoke, so he pulled off,” she said. “He managed to drive it off the highway when he knew there was trouble.”

The driver brought the motor home off the road north of town, near a storage facility.

The town office posted a notice on Facebook shortly afterward, noting that the fire was under control and asking residents to avoid the scene.

Friesen was unable to confirm any further details, but she said she believed the driver was not a local resident. There were no injuries reported.