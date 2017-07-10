“This is our day”: Craik bids farewell to class of 2017

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — As Sky Stinson put it, they’re not textbook students anymore.

Craik School sent off the six students who make up the class of 2017 with the traditional graduation exercises on June 30.

Stinson, the class valedictorian, deftly delivered a memorable speech that mostly consisted of a spoken-word poem entitled “This Is Our Day.”

She reminded the grads of what they’d learned — some things tangible, others not — and encouraged them to stand out, be different and achieve something worthwhile with their lives.

Stinson’s poem ended with a reference to a new day: “A day for us/These differences on a stage/To say, Defy the traditions/This is our day.”

The Friday-night program opened with the singing of “O Canada,” led by Emily Ehman.

Next, principal Charla Edwards introduced the graduates, who entered one at a time, accompanied by their parents.

Guest speaker Debbie Wildfong described the grads as “a vibrant and energetic group of four dominating males and two resilient women.”

Though the boys would say they ruled the classroom, she joked that they’d been deceived.

“Sky, the ultimate task master, was secretly in control at all times,” said Wildfong. “She only let you think that you were in control.”

She shared memories of the Grade 12 class and gave them three main pieces of advice: develop a strong work ethic, value others by spending time with them, and love and appreciate life.

