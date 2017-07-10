Obituary: Fawcett, Eva Agnes

FAWCETT, Eva Agnes (nee Sarich)

May 21, 1916 — June 29, 2017

We wish to announce the peaceful passing of Eva Agnes Fawcett, a truly amazing woman, at the age of 101. Her passing occurred on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Extendicare Nursing Home in Saskatoon. Eva was born to Martin and Mary Sarich, their second child on May 21, 1916 at home on the farm near Hanley, Sask. It was a challenging time for her parents and siblings, but they persevered with the help of family and friends. Eva attended Crescent View School along with her brothers and sisters, and it was a time of much fun for them all. At a young age, she relocated to Victoria to work. After a few years, she thought Calgary sounded exciting and off she went with sister Anne. Not long after, Eva met the love of her life, Harry Fawcett, and they were soon married in 1956. They enjoyed travelling to many parts of the world and were together nearly 40 years until Harry’s passing in 1993. Many of those years were spent in Kelowna until Saskatchewan called Eva home. Eva has called Saskatoon home for some time now where she was recognized last year by many government officials, including the Governor General of Canada, for celebrating her 100th birthday! She was predeceased by her husband Harry, her parents, her sisters Mary (Zdunich) and Vera (Wasden), brothers John, Mike and Louis, as well as numerous in-laws and three nephews. Eva is survived by her sisters Kitty (Masich) and Anne (Sarich) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and her stepdaughter Pat of Calgary and her family. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Extendicare for their care and compassion while Eva was a resident there. The Funeral Mass was held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Davidson, Sask., on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Interment of cremated ashes will be at a later date in Calgary, Alta., with Eva’s beloved Harry. Arrangements were entrusted to Hanson’s Funeral Home, Davidson, Sask., and Martens Warman Funeral Home, Warman, Sask.