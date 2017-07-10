New era as Co-op opens liquor retail in Davidson

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — The space is still under construction, but Riverbend Co-op is ready to serve liquor shoppers at the Home and Ag Centre in Davidson.

Monday, July 3 was the first day of operations for the Co-op’s liquor retail outlet, which now covers roughly 1,800 square feet of floor space inside the Railway Street business.

Renovations at the centre have been underway for several months to make room for a selection of beer, wine and spirits.

As of last week, construction was not yet complete, as employees were awaiting the installation of the walk-in cooler, measuring about 540 square feet.

Operations manager Tim Broadis said the refrigeration unit was expected to arrive during the coming week.

“I’m guessing in two weeks we’ll have it up and running,” he said.

When finished, the cooler will also feature nine doors filled with single-serve products.

Last week, Broadis said, employees had received and stocked between 500 and 600 SKUs (stock keeping units). Once the anticipated stock has arrived, that number will be closer to 1,000 SKUs.

Riverbend Co-op’s ability to purchase products directly through vendors opens up the possibility of specials and promotions.

Broadis said they’re aiming to offer a variety of Saskatchewan-made products, and they’re also open to input from shoppers about what they’d like to see.

“We’re still feeling out our customers,” he said Wednesday. “If you don’t see something that you think we should carry, let us know.”

