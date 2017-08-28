Riding club wraps up season

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Local horseback riders wrapped up their season with a western performance and gymkhana event at the Davidson rodeo grounds on Aug. 19.

The Davidson Riding Club hosted the event, their sixth and last meet of the season, though several riders have qualified to compete in provincial finals next month.

The club’s membership includes riders from Davidson and other nearby communities, and as far away as Saskatoon.

Riders are divided into seven age groups. Members of the local club range in age from three years to 60-plus, with the eldest being categorized as “Pioneers.”

“If you’re still riding at that age, it’s quite a compliment,” said organizer Gloria Kadlec.

JC Manz, age 3, was the youngest rider at Saturday’s event, riding by herself for the first time on Blackie, a Shetland pony. Her mom Beth was close by.

Other local riders included Hunter Wightman in the Junior C age group. His horse, Lacey, had been out of commission for most of the season, recovering from an abscess in one hoof.

Competitors are judged and assigned points in different categories.

