Obituary: Spencer, Hilton

Hilton Spencer

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of the pillar of our family, Hilton Spencer of Craik, Sask., on Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 69. With his much-loved wife and children by his side, Hilton fought until the end with the same determination and strength that he had displayed his entire life.

Hilton was born in Craik, Sask., on Feb. 2, 1948. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Violet (Sloan). Proudly carrying on Hilton’s spirit and love for his family are his wife of 43 years, Wilma (Sianchuk) and their four children: George (Barbara) Spencer and their daughter Athena of Bluffton, Alta.; Peter (Brady) Spencer and their sons Mason and Grey of Edmonton, Alta.; John (Jennifer) Spencer and their children Ainsley and Flynn of Martensville, Sask.; Rae Lynn (Dan) Crooks and their daughter Madyn of Weyburn, Sask. He is also survived by his brothers Ernest (Nancy) Spencer and Dave (Arlette) Spencer as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Hilton loved all members of his family and was unable to hide his pride as he spoke of them. He cared deeply for his wife. Hilton and Wilma set a precious and rare example for their children to carry forward into their relationships. His grandchildren were one of his real joys and Hilton always brought a new and fun experience to each child whenever he spent time with them. Although his grandchildren are spread throughout various communities in Saskatchewan and Alberta, “Grandpa” is always one of their constant topics of conversation.

Hilton was very creative, resourceful and intelligent. He could usually be found manufacturing various structures from wood and metal. Hilton loved to golf and archery hunt with his closest friends and family. He was very community-minded, serving as president of the Craik Golf Course and as the Reeve of RM No. 222 for 27 years. He fought for many ideas that he believed would make his community prosper, including keeping rural health care intact and bringing new businesses and families to the area. His entrepreneurial spirit served him well as he supported his family and the community with equipment operation through his company, Spencer Trenching, farming, raising livestock and owning his own semi and gravel trailer. In the weeks before his passing, he spoke of retiring on the farm and rekindling his passion of working with horses. We will be forever proud of Hilton’s integrity, selflessness, and countless life lessons learned by being in his presence.

A celebration of Hilton’s life was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Hall in Craik, Sask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the medical efforts of the doctors and nurses at the Pasqua Hospital Intensive Care Unit and their compassion towards Hilton and his loved ones.

Arrangements were in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.