Taylor makes powerlifting debut

By Joel van der Veen

MEDICINE HAT — A year after he began training in earnest, his efforts are paying off.

Davidson resident Jonathan Taylor competed in his first powerlifting competition in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Aug. 19.

Taking part in the 2017 Grind Powerlifting Challenge at the Temple Fitness club, Taylor posted some impressive results.

He finished first in his age and weight class, and took second for the men’s open category in his weight class.

“It’s a great personal test, in my opinion,” Taylor said. “It was exciting to get a plaque.”

Taylor, 21, lives in Davidson and works as a primary care paramedic for Davidson EMS.

He competed in the junior age division (20-24 years) and the 90-kg and under weight division.

In that category, he placed first in the squat, where his best was 207.5 kg (465 lbs), and first in the deadlift, with a result of 265 kg (586 lbs).

He came in second in the bench press, where his best was 117.5 kg (260 lbs), though he missed his third attempt in that event.

