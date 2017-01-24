Parishes gather to welcome new priest

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — When Father Madonna-Godwin Aghedo told his colleagues in Nigeria that he was moving to Canada, many had the same response: “Were you not told about the weather?”

Since his arrival in Saskatchewan, the Catholic priest has seen firsthand exactly what they were talking about.

As he said Sunday during his installation, winter is nothing to fear when God is present, and he explained why.

Father Godwin pointed to the list of parishes in the Davidson pastoral region, beginning with Sacred Heart in Davidson and ending with the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Outlook.

With the heart of Christ and the heart of the Holy Mother, he said, “Are you not cared for?”

Around 80 parishioners gathered at Sacred Heart on Jan. 15 for the installation, including visitors from the other parishes in the region.

Officiating at the mass was the Very Rev. Father Kevin McGee, who serves as administrator for the Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon.

