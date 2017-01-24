New year starts off with a little Gust

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — A growing town grew a little more on Jan. 8 as the Town of Davidson welcomed its first baby of 2017.

Jennifer Anne Gust was born on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:03 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.

She is the fourth child for Brian and Samantha Gust, who are also the parents of Joshua, 8; Jocelyn, 5; and Jamie, 3.

Samantha said the birth came a couple of days after her due date, adding that they went to the Davidson Health Centre at 10:30 p.m. the night before Jennifer was born.

“The doctor told me I’d better get going because she was coming fast,” she recalled.

They arrived at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon at midnight, and Samantha said it was a smooth delivery.

Samantha is employed in laundry services at the Davidson Health Centre, while Brian works as a janitor for the Case dealership and both grain terminals in town.

Brian is the son of Bob and Nina Gust of Davidson. Jennifer is the Gusts’ 27th grandchild.

Nina said they also have 28 great-grandchildren, adding, “And there’s three more on the way this summer.”

Samantha said the family moved here in May from Lloydminster, adding that the transition has worked out well: “I like it . . . I think the kids like it too.”

She also said her older kids are adjusting well to having a baby around the house again.

“They did really well, better than I thought they would,” said Samantha. “They just love her.”