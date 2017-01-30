Obituary: Storey, Peter

Peter Storey

Leslie Peter Storey passed away peacefully on January 16, 2017 in the Davidson Health Centre at the age of 88 years.

Pete was born in the family farmhouse southwest of Girvin, Sask. on February 1, 1928 to Herb and Teresa Storey, a brother to Clarence, age 4. Pete grew up on the family farm and was a true home body even as a child — he loved being on the farm. He went to school in Girvin and stayed with family in Regina to complete his Grade 12, which was quite an accomplishment in those days. He returned to work the family farm. Pete married Anita in 1953 and moved her in to the family farmhouse which they shared with his parents until Herb and Teresa moved in to Girvin.

Pete enjoyed sports, played hockey and ball and cheered steadfastly for the Blue Jays and the Riders. Pete loved horses, owning and raising both riding and standard bred race horses along with brother Clarence on the family farm. He and Nita raised a variety of livestock over the years including chickens, ducks, turkeys, pigs, Hereford and Black Angus cattle, dogs and cats. Pete cared for the earth, not only as a farmer but in his daily actions, meticulously following the 3-Rs of recycling. Pete retired from farming but continued to oversee things from a supervisory role until they moved to Davidson in 2012.

Pete will be remembered by those who knew him for his quiet strength, unending patience and unassuming nature. Pete was predeceased by his parents Herb and Teresa Storey, daughter Karen Lidington, brother Clarence, sister-in-law Erma, brother-in-law Harold.

Pete is survived by his loving family: Anita, wife of 63 years; daughter Susan (Rick) Parenteau, grandsons Colin (Victoria), Joey (Sabrina) — great-granddaughters Kendra and Bella, Spencer (Amanda Peppin); son Brent (Susan), granddaughters Shalene (Kevin) Johnson — great-grandchildren Elle and Deacon, Shannon Storey (Eric Tollefson); sister-in-law Norma McNabb, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Hanson’s Funeral Home, Davidson, in charge of arrangements.