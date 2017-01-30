Obituary: Puckett, Dwight

Dwight Puckett

1947 — 2017

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Dwight Puckett on Jan. 12, 2017. Dwight was a devoted husband and family man, extremely proud of his wife, his three children, and equally proud of his four grandchildren.

He spent many hours fishing and hunting with his family, two of his great passions of his life. He was an avid spectator at his childrens’ and grandchildrens’ sporting events, and was also involved with Boy Scouts and Air Cadets. Dwight spent many years teaching hunter safety courses as well. He had a wide variety of interests, most of which involved the great outdoors — hunting, fishing, flying small planes, and tractor pulling. Who can forget the sound of the Oliver Super 99 pulling the sled down the track?

For the last 15 years Dwight spent most summer weekends at black powder shoots with the Bethune and Saskatoon gun clubs where he made many treasured friends. During the week, he spent his time tinkering at his small engine repair business in Davidson. If you couldn’t find him in there, he was having coffee at the Shell, playing pool at the Seniors’ Centre, or having his “daily Pil” at a local watering hole.

Dwight was predeceased by his parents Neil and Margaret, grandson Allen Nelson, and brother-in-law Ron Balanoff. He will be deeply missed by wife Lynn, sons Bob and Michael (Kim), and daughter Michele (Gilbert) Nelson; grandchildren Trevor and Travis Nelson, Haylie and Hayden Puckett; brothers Jim (Fay) and Merritt; parents-in-law Bob and Phyllis Balanoff; sisters-in-law Penny Anderson, Pat (Kevin) Mackrell, Susan (Dave) Rodzen, Robin (Toby) Balanoff-Hok; step-grandchildren Jeff (Sandy) Nelson, Jeremy (Nicole) Nelson; step-great-grandchildren Shayla, Makayla and Jaxon Nelson.

A Celebration Of Life Funeral Service was held for Dwight at the United Church in Davidson, Sask., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 a.m.

For friends so wishing, memorial donations in memory of Dwight may be directed to the Arm River Wildlife Federation.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.