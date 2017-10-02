Obituary: Manz, John

John Manz

With heavy hearts we are so sad to announce the passing of John Manz on Sept. 21, 2017.

John fought and hung on as long as he could but it eventually overtook him. He passed away at the Davidson Health Centre with his family by his side.

John was born in Davidson on April 2, 1932. He attended Campbell School and after completing his schooling he started farming and working on the oil rigs. On March 4, 1955 he married Nola Wightman and together they bought the Manz family farm. It was a busy farm that was located near most of his brothers and sisters. His family always helped each other out whether it was butchering, moving machinery, fixing farm equipment . . . they seemed to be there for each other. In dad’s wallet he had a piece of paper with all his brothers’ and sisters’ names, birthdates and when they passed away.

John enjoyed all outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, playing ball, and especially the Manz Family Reunions. He always asked about all his nieces and nephews and took special interest in how they were doing. John was very social and enjoyed being on the go and helping his neighbours, friends and family. He liked to tease and joke around with everyone. He looked forward to having company and a good game of cards. Dad loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always helped out anyway he could. His many acts of kindness and unconditional support will be hugely missed.

John would want all his family acknowledged: wife Nola Manz; daughters Glenda (Everett) Chester and Noreen (Wayne) Obrigewitsch; son Owen (Mel) Manz; grandchildren Stacy (Josh) Pohlman and Jana Chester and Leslie Chester, Mitchell (Stephanie) Obrigewitsch and Kendra (Chris) Kostyk and Caitlin Obrigewitsch, Justin Manz and Jascia Manz; great-grandchildren Weston and Rylie Pohlman, Ophelia and Bronson Obrigewitsch and Oliver Kostyk; sisters-in-law Joan Manz and Marj Wightman; and lots of nieces and nephews, too many to mention.

John was predeceased by parents John and Caroline Manz; parents-in-law Mary and Ken Wightman; brothers George, Conrad, Leonard, Jim, Jake, Martin, Walter and Eddie; sisters Alma Campbell and Erna Arend; brothers-in-law John Campbell and Joe Arend; and sisters-in-law Elsie, Emma, Joyce, Jackie, Madeline, Shirley and Helen.

A celebration of life will be held at Noreen and Wayne’s farm with immediate family. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Davidson Health Centre. The family placed their trust in Hanson’s Funeral Home, Davidson.