Obituary: Kolbeck, Drew Rae

Kolbeck, Drew Rae

Sept. 9, 1999 — Sept. 23, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Drew leaves to mourn his parents Jeff and Tanya, brothers Dustin and Drayden, grandparents Bill and Diane Byrd, Dan and Kathy Kolbeck; great-grandma Audrey, aunts, uncles, cousins Twila and Dave Livingstone (Parker and Mason), Travis Byrd (Kailey, Trace, Luke) Cyndi, Cori and Mike Hallgrimson (Nic, Jacyln, Mason), Val and Dean Sigurdson (Bret, Josh, Sam), Chris and Jamie Kolbeck (William, Rylan).

Drew was predeceased by Granny Anne and Uncle Nic. Drew lived life fast and played hard with no regrets. His smile and personality lit up the room, he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Drew loved dirt biking, cat walking, quadding and all extreme sports. Drew loved spending time with his friends. He always told his mom, “It’s not about the miles per gallon, it’s about the smiles per gallon.” We would like to thank the first responders, RUH trauma and ICU teams and Dr. Kelly for the outstanding care and compassion Drew received.

The Vigil of Prayers was held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Kenaston. The Celebration of Life Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at the Hanley Centennial Hall, Hanley, Sask.

For those so wishing, memorial donations in memory of Drew may be directed to local charities: Hanley First Responders or the Hanley Fire Hall, with cheques payable to the Town of Hanley. Donations may also be made to the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.