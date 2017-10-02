Obituary: Kenny, Paula

Paula Susanna Kenny

Paula Susanna Kenny was born on June 4, 1916 to Jules and Marie LePoudre, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2017 at the age of 101. S

he was predeceased by her husband Harold; grandson Lyndon; great-grandson Hayden; sisters Mary, Andrea and Susan; brothers Andre, Paul, Octave and Clifford; and young brothers Andre and Octave in Belgium.

Paula will be lovingly remembered by her children Jean (Bob) Wilson, Gerald (Pat) Kenny, Marlene Chanski and Roy (Corinne) Kenny, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, sister Leona Gartner and many nieces and nephews.

Paula loved working in her yard and won awards for her beautiful flowers. She planted a garden every year until the age of 99, and many friends and relatives enjoyed her fresh vegetables. Gramma was a cheerleader at many of her grandchildren’s sporting events, and she had a never-ending supply of ice cream, pizza pops and toonies for them. Your memory will live forever in our hearts.

We will dearly miss you, Mother, Gramma and Great-Gramma.