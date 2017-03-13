Obituary: Anton, Eugene

Eugene (Gene) Anton

Oct. 8, 1944 — March 8, 2017

Gene passed away at his home in Sherbrooke Community Centre, Saskatoon, with his sister Fran and brother-in-law Bill by his side.

He was predeceased by his father and mother Eugene and Anna, brother Hugh and sister Julie Taylor.

He is survived by sisters Fran (Bill) Moncrief, Dorothy Goldsborough, Betty (Len) Benko, Judy (Doug) Parker; brothers Bill (Shirley), Bernie, and several nieces and nephews.

We will all miss his quick wit and determination in light of the many trials he endured in his life.

A special thank you to Dr. Kurt Roelens and the entire staff at Sherbrooke for the excellent care and love shown to Gene during all his years at the centre.

Graveside service to follow at a later date.

Hanson’s Funeral Home (Davidson) in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to the Sherbrooke Community Centre or the Kenaston Cemetery Fund.

