Vandal adds graffiti to pro-life signs

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Armed with blue paint, an unknown vandal apparently decided to go public with their opposition to a pair of pro-life signs east of town.

Graffiti was recently discovered on a pair of roadside signs that were installed by Mid-Lakes Pro-Life along Highway 747 in the RM of Arm River.

One side depicts an infant with a bow wrapped around its middle, surrounded by the slogan, “Life: The Greatest Gift of All!”

The other side features an older gentleman crading a newborn baby, accompanied by the words, “Respecting All Life as a Gift from God.”

The words “Pro Choice” were added in blue paint on both sides sometime in late February.

Deborah Doell, the chairperson of Mid-Lakes Pro-Life, said she was out of town when the vandalism was discovered, returning on Wednesday of last week.

She said the organization doesn’t have a meeting scheduled until mid-March so they haven’t had a chance to discuss their response yet.

Doell said the incident has not yet been reported to police, but that will likely be part of their course of action.

She said she’d like to find out who was responsible for the graffiti, adding, “I believe they’re hurting.”

The affected sign was installed by Mid-Lakes on private land with the permission of the landowner. The organization has installed roughly half a dozen similar signs around the district.

Another such sign was placed at an intersection further east on the same road.

In December, Mid-Lakes was ordered by the RM to remove the sign, on the grounds that it did not conform to the zoning bylaw and would obstruct the view of motorists.

Doell said they have complied with the order but have plans to re-install the sign further back so that it meets the RM’s requirements.

She said they’re disappointed by the vandalism, but not deterred, and they intend to keep installing signs.

Other attempts by Mid-Lakes to spread its message have met with challenges of various kinds.

Four years ago, the group sought permission to install a sign at the Davidson rink. The request was denied, on the grounds that council was opposed to religious or political messages appearing on town property.

Doell also said Mid-Lakes had inquired in the past about sponsoring a scholarship for graduates of Davidson School and was told they could do so, but would not be allowed to present the award at the graduation ceremony.

She said the group seems to be up against limits that other organizations don’t face: “Why is our freedom of speech squashed and theirs isn’t?”