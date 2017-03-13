Stars on ice at Loreburn skating carnival

By Joel van der Veen

LOREBURN — There may not have been a red carpet, but it was still a star-studded affair as the Line 19 Figure Skating Club presented its annual carnival last weekend.

The Loreburn Arena was the site of the “Hollywood Walk of Fame,” held the afternoon of March 5.

The program was themed around the movies and featured 15 performances, including solos and group routines with the CanSkate, CanPowerSkate and StarSkate programs represented.

A total of 50 skaters were enrolled in the club this year, ranging from small children to high school students.

Merkayle Lakinger, a Grade 10 student, is the oldest registered skater. She performed a solo set to the Madonna song “Material Girl.”

She began skating when her family lived in Porcupine Plain and continued after their move to Loreburn when she was in Grade 5.

“I think you just need to have a passion for it to keep going,” she said last week, adding that she enjoys working with the other skaters and helping teach the younger ones.

