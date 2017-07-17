Obituary: Andreas, Albert

Andreas, Albert

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Albert Andreas. He battled a short, painful fight with pancreatic cancer.

Albert was born September 16, 1937 to Nick and Barbara Andreas. He grew up on the family farm, seven miles east of Girvin, with three brothers and three sisters.

Albert married Arlene Martin on November 7, 1964 and they had three children. Family was what Albert loved to do. Albert and Arlene enjoyed raising their children on the farm where Albert was raised. Once Albert retired, they moved to Davidson. His favourite pastimes were playing pool or a good game of cards. He would quite often have luck on his side and obtain high cards at bridge.

Albert was always willing to lend a hand. He had a knack for fixing things and he often helped. It may have taken him some time and some thinking “outside the box” but it always came back to us in working condition.

Albert was predeceased by his wife Arlene, son Darcy, brother Frank and brother-in-law Jim.

He is survived by his daughters Roxanne (Paul) and Caron (Orrin); grandchildren Alysha (Bruce), Kristina, Nicholas, Nathan, Maria, Noel, Rachael and Eve; brothers Raymond (Beatrice), Ross (Catherine); sisters Shirley (Max), Helen and Doris (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.

We will miss you Dad.